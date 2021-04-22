Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

