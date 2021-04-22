Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $197.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

