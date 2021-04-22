Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 421,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

