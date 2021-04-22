Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Down 13.3%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s share price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 99,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 172,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

