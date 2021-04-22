Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells $12,666.33 in Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $12,666.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,030.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44.

Medley Management stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.