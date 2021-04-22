MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $258.78 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.