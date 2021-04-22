MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 34,787 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,523 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

