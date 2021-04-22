MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 21,349 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 354.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

