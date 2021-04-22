MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

