McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

