McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.