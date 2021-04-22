Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

