Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Mayville Engineering worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEC opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

