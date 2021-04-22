MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 373,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $660,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.