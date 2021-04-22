Matthew Pauls Purchases 27,400 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of Savara stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

