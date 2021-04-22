MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 8.6%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 5,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 160,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

