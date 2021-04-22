Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.80. Mastercard has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

