Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 6.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average is $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

