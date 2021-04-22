Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$14.03. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 204,234 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.60.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is -58.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

