Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 47.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Nordson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 262,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $209.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

