Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

