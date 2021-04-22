Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of T traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 1,028,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,781,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.