Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

