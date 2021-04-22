Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $324.14 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $233.07 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $283.77. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.