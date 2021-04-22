Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,150 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 10,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,962. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

