MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $51.40. MarineMax shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4,926 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

