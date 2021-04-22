MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $51.40. MarineMax shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 4,926 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
