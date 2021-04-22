Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

MRVI opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

