Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.26. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 621,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

