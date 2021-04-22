ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

