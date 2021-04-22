ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 450,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $115.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

