ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $115.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

