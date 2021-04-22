Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.