Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

