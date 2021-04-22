Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

LYFT opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock worth $302,588,744. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

