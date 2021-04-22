LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 917 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.