Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.13 on Thursday, hitting $332.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,541. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.01 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.78 and a 200-day moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.