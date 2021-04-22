LTO Network (LTO) Price Reaches $0.44

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $124.64 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,703 coins and its circulating supply is 280,614,288 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

