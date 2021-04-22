LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

