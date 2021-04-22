LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 493.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

