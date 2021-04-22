LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,307 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.