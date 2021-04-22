LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

