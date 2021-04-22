LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 72.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $99.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

