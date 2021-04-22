LPL Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

