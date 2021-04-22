LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vonage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

