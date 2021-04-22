Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

