Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

