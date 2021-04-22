Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

