Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $238.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

