Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $55,959,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CR opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 249.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

