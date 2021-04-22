Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,300 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.